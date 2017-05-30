Sarah Jessica Parker is Redefining Sneakers

Sarah Jessica Parker has been making shoes for years, but she just released her first ever pair of sneakers.

Yes, according to SJP, these are sneakers.

Really, they are. She can skip and jump and twirl around in them. They don’t have a heel, the toes are closed, and they have a rubber sole, so they’re sneakers, right?

I’m not saying they’re not totally adorable. I kind of want a pair.

But are they really sneakers? Could I wear them to my OTF class? Would someone run a marathon in them? Would they be acceptable footwear for my daughter to wear to summer camp?

What makes a sneaker a sneaker anyway?

