Dairy Queen Brings Back Ice Cream Pizza

Dairy Queen just brought back a favorite from the 90’s – the Ice Cream Treatzza Pizza!

According to Elite Daily, it’s back on the menu after nearly a 10 year hiatus. They introduced the ice cream pizza in 1995 and stopped making it in 2008.

Treatzza pizza is available with Choco Brownie, Reese's, M&M's, or Heath toppings. pic.twitter.com/vfkFAKgsbI — Dose (@dose) May 31, 2017

I thought I’d tried every ice cream treat ever made but I’ve honestly never had an ice cream pizza! I will soon though, like probably this weekend. How good does that look?



Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.