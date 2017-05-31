Dairy Queen Brings Back Ice Cream Pizza

May 31, 2017 12:18 PM
Dana's Dirt

Dairy Queen just brought back a favorite from the 90’s – the Ice Cream Treatzza Pizza!

According to Elite Daily, it’s back on the menu after nearly a 10 year hiatus. They introduced the ice cream pizza in 1995 and stopped making it in 2008.

I thought I’d tried every ice cream treat ever made but I’ve honestly never had an ice cream pizza! I will soon though, like probably this weekend. How good does that look?

 
