Ed Sheeran Addresses Engagement Rumors

Russell Crowe recently referred to Ed Sheeran’s girlfriend Cherry Seaborn as “his fiancee,” sparking rumors that the pair are engaged. Ed kept us wondering for a few weeks, but he just told a Brazilian reporter that they are not engaged.

“He’s only met Cherry once and I didn’t introduce her. I didn’t say anything, so I think he just assumed,” he explained. “But no, we’re not engaged.”

Ed also said Russell emailed him to apologize for misspeaking.

So, that’s that. Ed is not engaged… yet.



