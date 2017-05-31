Ed Sheeran Addresses Engagement Rumors

May 31, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Ed Sheeran

Russell Crowe recently referred to Ed Sheeran’s girlfriend Cherry Seaborn as “his fiancee,” sparking rumors that the pair are engaged. Ed kept us wondering for a few weeks, but he just told a Brazilian reporter that they are not engaged.

“He’s only met Cherry once and I didn’t introduce her. I didn’t say anything, so I think he just assumed,” he explained. “But no, we’re not engaged.”

Ed also said Russell emailed him to apologize for misspeaking.

So, that’s that. Ed is not engaged… yet.

 
