Here Are the Most Commonly Misspelled Words in D.C., Md. and Va.

In honor of the the Scripps National Spelling Bee — which takes place in Washington, D.C., this week — Google has released the top misspelled words in each state.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Marylanders misspell “special” the most, while Virginians find “delicious” the trickiest. And D.C. residents have the most trouble with the number “ninety.”

