Here Are the Most Commonly Misspelled Words in D.C., Md. and Va.

May 31, 2017 12:37 PM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: spelling

How well can you spell?

In honor of the the Scripps National Spelling Bee — which takes place in Washington, D.C., this week — Google has released the top misspelled words in each state.

Marylanders misspell “special” the most, while Virginians find “delicious” the trickiest. And D.C. residents have the most trouble with the number “ninety.”

Tommy McFly quizzed Kelly and Jen on how to spell those words on The Tommy Show Wednesday. Listen below:

Check out how the rest of the states fared on USA Today.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

More from The Tommy Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live