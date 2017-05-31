Jennifer Garner Blasts People Magazine Cover Story

Jennifer Garner is not pleased with People Magazine right now. She’s on this week’s cover, but she took to her Facebook page to tell the world she did not authorize the story. Of course Jen is no stranger to tabloid nonsense, but People is typically pretty reliable so this is a little shocking.

Jennifer Garner Isn't Ready to Date After Divorce: 'Ben Was the Love of Her Life' https://t.co/dLl8zZB6vN — People Magazine (@people) May 31, 2017

The article quoted multiple people who claim to have insider knowledge about how Jen’s been feeling throughout her separation and divorce. They also talked about how the kids are dealing with the split. Apparently, these sources aren’t very close to Jen after all.

This has to be pretty embarrassing for People since they are typically one of the more credible sources. Should be interesting to see how they handle it.

