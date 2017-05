Lorde has once again proven herself to be a supremely down-to-earth celebrity.

Twitter user @ThatEmely posted a video of Lorde grabbing a smoothie at the cafe where she works, saying the singer made her morning.

Amazingly, Lorde followed up later with the message “come to the governors ball on me,” adding that she meant to ask in person but “got shy.” Aw!

Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life… pic.twitter.com/IOFrEyxOT8 — Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

Guess I should go get my glasses bc @lorde is actually taking me to @GovBallNYC !!! 😭💕 https://t.co/oBh5lbHOyc — Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

Could Lorde be any cooler?

