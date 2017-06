TMZ has obtained the police dash cam video from the night Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI. In the videos you can see him struggling to follow instructions and stumbling as he attempts to take a sobriety test.



Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana on Snapchat at danasdirt.