President Donald Trump sent an errant tweet Wednesday morning leaving people confused about his usage of the word “covfefe.”

Trump, who’s never been shy on Twitter, instantly became the butt of the joke after the typo.

People began questioning how long he allowed the tweet to live and everything…

It's been 22 minutes. I think he meant covfefe. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

Almost an hour and the covfefe tweet is still up. Imagine he tweets something wrong during a crisis. Who's there to fix it? — Jacob Grier (@jacobgrier) May 31, 2017

He later joked about his typo…

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter