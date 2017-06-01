Hillary Clinton Faces the Trump Family in a Twitter War

June 1, 2017 12:02 AM
Long after the presidential election opponents, Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump continue to trade insults on Twitter.

Clinton responded to the President’s name-calling by using the fake word, “covfefe,” which went viral after a typo from the POTUS.

The President’s son defended him reminding everyone who has the ultimate prize, the White House.

Although this is entertaining, let’s hope they have better things to do. Twitter wars were so last year.

