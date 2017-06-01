Hillary Clinton Faces the Trump Family in a Twitter War

Long after the presidential election opponents, Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump continue to trade insults on Twitter.

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Clinton responded to the President’s name-calling by using the fake word, “covfefe,” which went viral after a typo from the POTUS.

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

The President’s son defended him reminding everyone who has the ultimate prize, the White House.

What house is he in again??? That's what I thought. You're trying too hard. https://t.co/9Yomz1Emb5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2017

Although this is entertaining, let’s hope they have better things to do. Twitter wars were so last year.

