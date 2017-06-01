This Birkin Bag Just Sold For A Record-Breaking $380,000

I’m all about a nice Coach or Kate Spade or even a Louis Vuitton, but can you imagine having $380,000 to spend on a purse?
This Himalayan Birkin bag just sold for a record $380,000 at an auction in Hong Kong.
According to Elle, the previous record was held by another Birkin that sold for $300,000 in 2014.
The bag is made from crocodile skin and is encrusted with 205 diamonds and the buckles are made of 18k gold. Only one or two are made a year because it takes a lot of time to dye the crocodile skin.
Fabulous if you have that kind of money I guess…
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.