This Birkin Bag Just Sold For A Record-Breaking $380,000

June 1, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Birkin, Dana, Dana's Dirt, fashion

I’m all about a nice Coach or Kate Spade or even a Louis Vuitton, but can you imagine having $380,000 to spend on a purse?

This Himalayan Birkin bag just sold for a record $380,000 at an auction in Hong Kong.

According to Elle, the previous record was held by another Birkin that sold for $300,000 in 2014.

The bag is made from crocodile skin and is encrusted with 205 diamonds and the buckles are made of 18k gold. Only one or two are made a year because it takes a lot of time to dye the crocodile skin.

Fabulous if you have that kind of money I guess…
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.
 

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live