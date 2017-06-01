VIDEO: NY Mets Mascot Flips Off Fans

June 1, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Mets, NY Mets

The New York Mets mascot, known as Mr. Met, gave some fans the finger during Wednesday night’s game. The Mets have released a statement apologizing for the gesture. They say they are handling the matter internally and the person wearing the costume won’t be wearing it again.

I’m not sure what else there is to say about this… Here’s the incriminating video.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live