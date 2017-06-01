VIDEO: NY Mets Mascot Flips Off Fans

The New York Mets mascot, known as Mr. Met, gave some fans the finger during Wednesday night’s game. The Mets have released a statement apologizing for the gesture. They say they are handling the matter internally and the person wearing the costume won’t be wearing it again.

I’m not sure what else there is to say about this… Here’s the incriminating video.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

