Where to Score Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

Friday, June 2, is National Doughnut Day, and doughnut shops around the DMV are celebrating the delicious holiday with freebies and discounts.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor “Doughnut Lassies,” women who served doughnuts to soldiers to boost morale during World War I. It’s always celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Check out the local spots offering special giveaways for the big day below.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy any beverage and get a free classic doughnut all day Friday.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free doughnut of any kind, no purchase necessary.

Cumberland Farms: Pick up a free doughnut with the purchase of any hot or iced coffee, HYPERFREEZE, or fountain soda between 5 and 10 a.m.

Safeway: Go hard with a dozen jumbo doughnuts for only $5.

Giant: Buy any one doughnut for 50 percent off.

Paradise Donuts of Linthicum: Chow down on a free glazed doughnut with a coffee purchase.

Fractured Prune: Customers get one free OC Sand Doughnut at participating stores.

Duck Donuts: Receive a free doughnut with any purchase. Plus, all receipts on Friday will include a coupon for a free half dozen doughnuts when you buy a half dozen (valid Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays until August 31).

Want to try your hand at homemade doughnuts? Find The Salvation Army’s recipes here.

