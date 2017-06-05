First Pictures of Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Emerge

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted getting on a private jet late last week. Apparently, they were on their way to Nashville where they were seen having breakfast on a balcony Saturday morning.

Taylor Swift & Joe were spotted in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, where they looked enjoyed morning coffee from a picaresque balcony. 🌤 pic.twitter.com/WTgQiI2avL — Taylor Swift Factsㅤ (@blessedswifty) June 4, 2017

They’ve reportedly been going to great lengths to keep their relationship private, but it was only a matter of time before they were seen together. I predicted that once they got to the US it would be impossible for them to hide… and sure enough, here they are.

