First Pictures of Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Emerge

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted getting on a private jet late last week. Apparently, they were on their way to Nashville where they were seen having breakfast on a balcony Saturday morning.
They’ve reportedly been going to great lengths to keep their relationship private, but it was only a matter of time before they were seen together. I predicted that once they got to the US it would be impossible for them to hide… and sure enough, here they are.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.