Halle Berry Totally Looks Pregnant at 50

Halle Berry is 50 and fabulous, but is she pregnant?

People are speculating after she showed up at the Chrysalis Butteryfly Ball over the weekend and posed for these pictures. Not only does she seem to have a bump, but she put her hands over it as if to draw attention to it.

Am I the only one who was NOT aware that Halle Berry is pregnant??? pic.twitter.com/0QoI89b8GO — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) June 4, 2017

She has two other children, 9-year-old Nahla and 3-year-old Maceo.

So is she actually having another one?

No, according to OK Magazine… Oddly enough, one of the tabloids that tends to speculate about celebrity pregnancies did their homework on this one and said according to her rep, she is not pregnant.

EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry is NOT pregnant https://t.co/0E0SlOfYGi — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) June 5, 2017

