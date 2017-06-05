Metro Will Run Nearly Normal Service over Capital Pride Weekend

Metro will put a pause on their usual weekend-heavy track work for Capital Pride Weekend, June 10-11.

Trains on all lines will run on regular weekend hours, leaving endpoint stations every 12 minutes on Saturday and every 15 minutes on Sunday.

Stations with multiple lines in the District will arrive every 5-7 minutes. The Red Line will run more frequently between Grosvenor and Silver Spring stations during the day.

The Capital Pride Parade on Saturday and Capital Pride Festival on Sunday will both bring thousands of people from across the country into D.C.

The Safetrack work on the Orange Line will continue as scheduled.

