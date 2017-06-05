WATCH: Officer Dances with Kids at Manchester Benefit Concert

Tough times can bring sweet moments of unity.

We saw an example of that when a police officer joined a group of children dancing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert–just two weeks after a bomb killed 22 and injured over 100 attending an Ariana Grande show.

This is just amazing ❤️#OneLiveManchester pic.twitter.com/608ihRoR4y — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) June 4, 2017

The concert was rife with emotional highlights and was still packed with unexpected moments despite a mostly accurate set-list circulating online before the show even began.

Proceeds from the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the horrific attack on Grande’s concert on May 22.

Watch the concert in its entirety below.

