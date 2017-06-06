A ‘Game of Thrones’ Pop-Up Bar is Coming to D.C.

Die-hard fans of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” have a new place to drink that’s just for them.

A trio of bars in Shaw — Mockingbird Hill, Southern Efficiency, and Eat the Rich — have cycled through themes of Christmas and cherry blossoms/Super Mario Bros. Now, they’ll transform into King’s Landing from June 21 to August 27, Washingtonian reports.

No doubt the lines will be long, but fans make who make it in will be treated to three different fantasy worlds featuring themed drinks, photo ops with a legit throne, and custom-designed decor like dragon murals and sculptures.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premiers on July 16. Check out the trailer below.

