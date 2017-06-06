George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins

George and Amal Clooney are the proud parents of twins!

According to Page Six, Ella and Alexander Clooney were born early Tuesday morning.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” the Clooneys’ rep told Page Six in a statement. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.”

The rep jokingly added of the first-time father, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”