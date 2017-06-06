Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha (Watch)

By Erin Thibeau

Jerry Seinfeld is not a fan of hugs, even with Kesha.

Tommy McFly, host of 94.7 Fresh FM’s The Tommy Show, interviewed Seinfeld at the David Lynch Foundation’s Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center Monday night. And he witnessed an extremely awkward moment between the comedian and singer.

During the interview, Kesha ran up to Seinfeld and asked for a hug. He turned her down with a brisk “No, thanks” not once, but three times before she ran off.

“I don’t know who that was,” he told Tommy.

It’s pretty excruciating to watch.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Naturally, Tommy wanted to pose the question to 94.7 Fresh FM listeners the next morning: Is life hard for non-huggers like Seinfeld?

Watch Tommy interview Seinfeld, as well as Jay Leno, Katie Couric and Hugh Jackman on the Kennedy Center red carpet below.

