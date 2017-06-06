Lollyphile Introduces Wine Lollipops

I’m a wine lover so I should be excited about these new wine lollipops… And I was at first, until I realized there’s just one problem with them.

They don’t contain any alcohol.

They’re made to taste like Merlot, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and a wide variety of wines, but they don’t contain a drop of booze.

I love the taste of wine. I sent my husband out last night while I was making dinner to pick up a bottle because I was really craving some Pinot Grigio… But the alcohol is part of the experience – a big part – right?

Oh, and for the price, you’d think they would definitely have alcohol in them – $8-12 a piece!

Lollyphile has also made pizza flavored lollipops and breast milk flavored lollipops.

Anyway, here they are.

Attention, wine lovers: Wine flavoured lollipops are now a thing https://t.co/BbJThKUfbo — Metro Lifestyle (@MetroUK_Life) June 6, 2017

We Tasted Beer and Wine Lollipops and Here's How They Stacked Up (VinePair) https://t.co/C71XONRWmr pic.twitter.com/S8cnEBzaSt — Message Vineyard (@messagevineyard) June 1, 2017

