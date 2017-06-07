Ariana Grande Releases ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ for Manchester

By Hayden Wright

One of the most moving moments at Sunday’s Manchester Benefit Concert was Ariana Grande’s deeply felt rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz. In the tradition of Judy Garland, Rufus Wainwright and others, Grande’s interpretation conveyed profound emotion—it even brought this baby to tears.

Now Ariana has released the live audio as a single to benefit victims of the tragedy. The song can be streamed on major services or purchased, with all proceeds going to those affected by the bombing. Grande has also re-released her song “One Last Time” to support the fundraising effort.

Listen to Grande’s cover of the Judy Garland classic here: