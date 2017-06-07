Ivanka Trump Spotted At Dupont North Starbucks This Morning

Ivanka Trump waited in line to order a latte at the Dupont North Starbucks this morning and of course a bunch of people who were there live-tweeted the experience.
One person who witnessed her purchasing with a credit or debit card expressed concern that she should be racking up points by using the Starbucks app instead.
BuzzFeed reporter Ellie Hall also just happened to be in front of her in line.
The two spotters corroborated their stories so I think it is safe to confirm, “Iva” ordered a non-fat vanilla latte no whip.
Now you know Ivanka likes to be called Iva at Starbucks and she orders the most basic of basic drinks.
