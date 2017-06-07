Ivanka Trump Spotted At Dupont North Starbucks This Morning

June 7, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Ivanka Trump, Starbucks

Ivanka Trump waited in line to order a latte at the Dupont North Starbucks this morning and of course a bunch of people who were there live-tweeted the experience.

One person who witnessed her purchasing with a credit or debit card expressed concern that she should be racking up points by using the Starbucks app instead.

BuzzFeed reporter Ellie Hall also just happened to be in front of her in line.

The two spotters corroborated their stories so I think it is safe to confirm, “Iva” ordered a non-fat vanilla latte no whip.

Now you know Ivanka likes to be called Iva at Starbucks and she orders the most basic of basic drinks.

 
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live