Ivanka Trump Spotted At Dupont North Starbucks This Morning

Ivanka Trump waited in line to order a latte at the Dupont North Starbucks this morning and of course a bunch of people who were there live-tweeted the experience.

Spotted in Dupont North Starbucks. Ivanka is just like us! pic.twitter.com/IIV5emeGgb — Courtney (@yung_ina_garten) June 7, 2017

One person who witnessed her purchasing with a credit or debit card expressed concern that she should be racking up points by using the Starbucks app instead.

omg girl pay with the app, get that free stuff — DC (@DCA2LHR) June 7, 2017

BuzzFeed reporter Ellie Hall also just happened to be in front of her in line.

And then said tall blonde woman gave her name to the barista as "Iva" and YUP THAT'S DEFINITELY HER. — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 7, 2017

Today in "Life in DC": Ivanka Trump waiting for her non-fat vanilla latte w/o whipped cream at Dupont North Starbucks pic.twitter.com/sr3ByUKI01 — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 7, 2017

The two spotters corroborated their stories so I think it is safe to confirm, “Iva” ordered a non-fat vanilla latte no whip.

I THOUGHT THAT'S WHAT IT WAS, so glad you heard the same thing. #teamwork — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 7, 2017

Now you know Ivanka likes to be called Iva at Starbucks and she orders the most basic of basic drinks.



