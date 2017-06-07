Justin Bieber Recruits Victoria’s Secret Angels for New Single

June 7, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: david guetta, Justin Bieber, Victoria's Secret

By Abby Hassler

On Monday (June 5), Justin Bieber cryptically tweeted out six names (Elsa, Jasmine, Sara, Romee, Stella and Martha) the day before he announced he has a new single coming out Friday (June 9) with David Guetta titled “2U.”

Related: Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Teases Justin Bieber Lyrics

These names now seem to be those of a handful of Victoria’s Secret Angels Bieber has enlisted to promote his upcoming single. The first three names on the list, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio, have already posted silent teaser videos promoting Bieber’s new track.

The final three names on the list, who are likely models Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Martha Hunt, have not posted any videos as of this moment. More videos should come before Friday.

The most recently posted video from Sampaio arrives with the playful caption, “Can you read my lips? #2U 😉😏 @justinbieber @davidguetta”

Check out their posts below.

So @justinbieber was wondering if you could guess these lyrics... 😉 @victoriassecret

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

🤔😉🤔 #2U @justinbieber @davidguetta

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

Can you read my lips? #2U 😉😏 @justinbieber @davidguetta

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live