This Vending Machine Sells Instagram Likes

A Russian journalist snapped this picture of a vending machine at a mall in Moscow.

It sells Instagram likes.

Russia takes the worst excesses of capitalism to the extreme, so here's a vending machine in a mall for buying Likes for your Instagram pics pic.twitter.com/ZZt189opgd — Alexey Kovalev (@Alexey__Kovalev) June 5, 2017

Yes, you put money in it, and it will like your pictures on Instagram.

How many likes? Well, that depends on how much you are willing to pay. Mashable did a little more digging and found out that 89 cents will get you 100 likes.

If you really want to become Insta-famous, you can buy followers at $850 per 150,000 and you’ll get a guaranteed 1,500 likes per photo.

I was about to do the math to find out how much I’d have to spend to have more followers than Selena Gomez and officially be the most followed person on Instagram… But I’d rather pay my rent and buy crap on Amazon with my money anyway.

So… Will you please follow me for free? I will follow you back!

