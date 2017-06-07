Watch Ed Sheeran’s Hilarious Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke segment is here and it couldn’t be better.

The first song on deck was “Shape of You,” which Corden called a “sexy” song. The singer jokingly touched the talk show host on his thigh and chest.

Then, Sheeran and Corden dueted on “Sing,” and “Will Your Mouth Still Remember the Taste of My Love?”

The redheaded singer told a story about being out with Justin Beiber, and hitting him in the face with a golf club, which led to a version of Bieber’s “Love Yourself.” Corden and Sheeran also paid homage to English band, One Direction, with “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Then, Sheeran sang what Corden calls a “proper driving song,” the hit “Castle on the Hill,” which led into a parody version about the Hollywood Sign.

Watch the video below:

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter