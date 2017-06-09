Guide to Celebrating Capital Pride in D.C.

Pride Month in the D.C. area peaks with Capital Pride this weekend.

Related: Metro Will Run Nearly Normal Service over Capital Pride Weekend

Make the most of Pride with our round-up of the best events celebrating LGBTQ culture.

Friday, June 9

The Rally for Transgender Equality, hosted by the National Center for Transgender Equality, gathers advocates, allies and speakers in support of trans rights. The rally starts at 5:30 p.m. in Upper Senate Park at 200 New Jersey Ave NW.

The 5th Annual DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K raises money for SMYAL, which supports and empowers LGBTQ youth in the D.C. area, and a Team DC LGBT student-athlete scholarship. The run starts at 7 p.m. at Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E St. SE (near the Stadium-Armory Metro stop).

Saturday, June 10

Enjoy a brunch buffet, open bar, music and dancing at the Capital Pride Brunch. The brunch starts at 11:30 a.m. at The Showroom, located at 1099 14 st NW. The Liquid Brunch follows, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $105 per person and guarantee entry to both events.

Ahead of the parade, the Capital Pride Block Party in Dupont Circle offers entertainment, food, and a beer garden on 15th St. NW between P St. and Church St. Entry is free.

The Pride Parade, which runs through Dupont Circle and Logan Circle, is the highlight of the weekend’s festivities. It features “more than 180 contingents–floats, vehicles, walkers, entertainment–consisting of local businesses, Capital Pride Heroes and Engendered Spirit awardees, politicians, community groups, drag queens, dogs, and much more.” The parade starts from 22nd and P Streets, NW, at 4:30 p.m. and ends on 14th and S Streets, NW, at 7:30 p.m.

The party keeps raging with FUSE, the Capital Pride women’s event — 10 p.m. at the Howard Theatre — and District C Pride, the official men’s party — 10 p.m. at the DC Eagle.

Sunday, June 11

Take to the streets for LGBTQ rights at the Equality March, starting at 10 a.m. from 17th and I Streets, NW.

The Pride festival continues from noon to 7 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th streets NW, with vendors, food, booths a beer garden, a waterslide, family areas, DJs and live music. The festival concert is at the Capitol end of the party. Miley Cyrus, Tinashe and finalists from “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” will take the concert stage. Get more info here.

Related: Miley Cyrus Is ‘Really Excited’ to Headline Capital Pride

Check out more Capital Pride events here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter