Win Advance Screening Passes to ‘Despicable Me 3’

June 10, 2017 5:00 AM
Listen all weekend for your chance to win four tickets to the advance screening of “Despicable Me 3” – starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate and Julie Andrews – June 27 at the AMC Mazza Gallerie Theater.

For more chances to win, listen to Dana McKay at 12:50 p.m. and to Britt Waters at 8:50 p.m. this week.

“Despicable Me 3” hits theaters nationwide on June 30, but you can see it before everyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

