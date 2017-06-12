See the National Symphony Orchestra Perform ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’

Listen to The Tommy Show at 9:35 a.m. and to Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. all week for your chance to win four tickets to see the National Symphony Orchestra perform every note from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” – July 7 at Wolf Trap.

Relive the magic of the film in HD on a giant screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Tickets are on sale now through WolfTrap.org or by calling 877-WOLF TRAP, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.

Courtesy of Wolf Trap