Niall Horan Says Going Solo is Why He’s Single

June 12, 2017 10:15 PM
Former boybander, Niall Horan, is too busy to date while recording his first solo album.

“We’re talking 11, 12 hour days, everyday which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know,” says the 23-year-old in an interview with Notion Magazine, “No time for Tinder.”

When he is ready, he can ask his old band mates for dating advice.

“We’re very supportive of each other, always texting and emailing,” Niall says of the former One Direction members.

All my single ladies will have to be patient with this eligible bachelor.

