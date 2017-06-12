Niall Horan Says Going Solo is Why He’s Single

Former boybander, Niall Horan, is too busy to date while recording his first solo album.

“We’re talking 11, 12 hour days, everyday which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know,” says the 23-year-old in an interview with Notion Magazine, “No time for Tinder.”

Delighted to be on the cover of @notionmagazine for issue 76 . Very fun day A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

When he is ready, he can ask his old band mates for dating advice.

“We’re very supportive of each other, always texting and emailing,” Niall says of the former One Direction members.

All my single ladies will have to be patient with this eligible bachelor.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.