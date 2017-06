Tommy McFly is about to tie the knot, so Kelly and Jen whisked him away for a bachelor weekend. But they didn’t go to Vegas or New Orleans, they opted for a magical weekend in Disney World.

@mrtommymcfly is riding high off his bachelor weekend to Disney World with @cityshopgirl and @jenthericher 🎢🎠🎡 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Tommy got in touch with his inner child in his first visit to the theme park.

On Monday, The Tommy Show rehashed their amazing weekend.

They also discussed a phenomenon they call “Disney Brain.”

Check out pics from the bachelor weekend below.

This is the last time we let @mrtommymcfly drive right @cityshopgirl A post shared by Jen Richer (@jenthericher) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Dance class with Olaf, @cityshopgirl @cityshopgirl @waltdisneyworld A post shared by Jen Richer (@jenthericher) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

Space mountain 🚀 #whenyouwishuponastar💫 A post shared by Kelly Collis (@cityshopgirl) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

