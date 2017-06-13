The Fresh Fam Celebrates Six Years of The Tommy Show at Nats Park

More than 300 members of the Fresh Family joined Tommy, Kelly and Jen at Nationals Park on Monday to celebrate The Tommy Show‘s six-year anniversary.

Listeners came all the way from places like Germantown, Olney and Columbia, braving the traffic to gather at the pre-game tailgate then cheer on the Nationals. And Section 136 made it onto the Jumbotron!

PHOTOS: The Tommy Show Night at Nationals Park

Many people were celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and high school graduations at The Tommy Show Night. Despite the Nats’ loss to the Atlanta Braves, the Fresh Fam was in fine spirits.

Listen to Tommy, Kelly and Jen rehash the event:

Check out social media posts from the event below.

Thank you so much. It was wonderful to spend time with other fab listeners of morning drive's best radio team — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) June 13, 2017

Just when I thought I couldn't be more happy I met @TommyMcFLY @cityshopgirl and my crush @JenRicher at Nats park tonite pic.twitter.com/krrxYSZGZm — Jen Buckley (@bethbaby28) June 12, 2017

@TommyMcFLY @947FreshFM it turns out the reason I am seeing my first @Nationals game because of you all! A friend’s boss heard your plug! 😍 pic.twitter.com/DY0cOlcCG8 — Frances Holuba (@FrancesHoluba) June 13, 2017

So excited for #TommyShow Anniversary Party @Nationals Park tonight — @cityshopgirl @jenricher and I can't wait to see you in section 136 pic.twitter.com/G5Yhel5hIS — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 12, 2017

