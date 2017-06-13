The Fresh Fam Celebrates Six Years of The Tommy Show at Nats Park

More than 300 members of the Fresh Family joined Tommy, Kelly and Jen at Nationals Park on Monday to celebrate The Tommy Show‘s six-year anniversary.
Listeners came all the way from places like Germantown, Olney and Columbia, braving the traffic to gather at the pre-game tailgate then cheer on the Nationals. And Section 136 made it onto the Jumbotron!
PHOTOS: The Tommy Show Night at Nationals Park
Many people were celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and high school graduations at The Tommy Show Night. Despite the Nats’ loss to the Atlanta Braves, the Fresh Fam was in fine spirits.
Listen to Tommy, Kelly and Jen rehash the event:
Check out social media posts from the event below.
