Beyonce is rumored to be in labor at UCLA Hospital in Los Angeles.

This report has not been confirmed by any reputable news outlet, but a fan claims to have a friend who works at the hospital and told her Beyonce has arrived to give birth.

The Shade Room received the following message last night.

Dear ShadeRoom, Y’all already know I love Beyoncé! My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she spilled some tea about my girl Queen Bey!

She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they’re moving patients to another building. Also if y’all noticed hair legend Chuck Amos posted a picture of him and Bey with the caption, “Hang in there, Mama. Here’s the photo of Beyonce with the hair stylist. Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!! A post shared by Chuck Amos, Hair Legend (@chuckielovehair) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT So far reps for Jay-Z and Beyonce have not disputed the report… Twitter seems to think it’s true. Beyonce is in labor I REPEAT BEYONCE IS IN L A B O R. THE SECOND (&3rd) COMING IS UPON Us!!!!!! — bentley (@bentleycorvette) June 14, 2017 Wait, what?? People are tweeting that Beyonce is in labor? pic.twitter.com/CcVjCgjvwS — Jessica (@JessicaGoldstei) June 14, 2017

