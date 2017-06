Miley Cyrus surprised New York City commuters with a special concert in the 42nd St. subway station for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Joined by Jimmy Fallon in a Billy Ray Cyrus get-up, the singer donned a wig, sunglasses and cowboy hat Wednesday night. Fans caught on fast, though, as Cyrus covered Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and treated the growing crowd to an acoustic rendition of “Party in the U.S.A.”

Mikey Cyrus looking happy and healthy at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". pic.twitter.com/iaZI4jeHO7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 15, 2017

