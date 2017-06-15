Scott Disick Sends Flowers To Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Thorne

Scott Disick was apparently trying to make nice with some of the women he’s upset in the past… But is sending the same bouquet of flowers to two women at the same time really the way to do it?

Nothing says “you’re special and I’m sorry” like “here are some flowers just like the ones I sent one of my other women too”, right?

I guess we can give Scott credit for the kind gesture, but really?

Both Bella Thorne and Kourtney Kardashian shared pictures of the exact same bouquet of hot pink peonies and roses on Snapchat within hours of each other yesterday.

TMZ scooped the story about Scott sending the same flowers to both women…

Scott Disick Sends Bella Thorne Bouquet, Looks Just Like Kourtney's Flowers https://t.co/abvp27Z7ka — TMZ (@TMZ) June 15, 2017

More proof Bella’s flowers were probably from Scott – The Daily Mail has pictures of a similar bouquet he apparently sent her mid-May, when they first started seeing each other.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.