Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

June 16, 2017 9:15 AM
Wow. Just wow.

Amazon is buying high-end supermarket chain Whole Foods in an all-cash deal worth around $13.7 billion.

Bloomberg reports Amazon is paying $42 per share in the biggest transaction ever for the e-commerce giant.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement, “Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy.”

John Mackey, who will stay on as CEO of Whole Foods, said, “This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers.”

Looks like Amazon’s plan for world domination is going well!

