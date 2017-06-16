Best D.C. Breweries to Take Dad on Father’s Day

By Troy Petenbrink

Have a beer drinking dad? If so, Father’s Day is a great opportunity to check out one or more of the Washington, D.C. area’s many craft breweries. Here are five of the best that will be open and ready to help you do some bonding over brews.

3 Stars Brewing Company

6400 Chillum Place N.W.

Washington, DC 20012

(202) 670-0333

www.3starsbrewing.com

Named best brewery by the Washington City Paper, 3 Stars is always pushing the envelope with its beer portfolio. At its production facility and tasting room, visitors will typically find beers ranging from a bright and refreshing citrus-infused saison to an imperial brown ale brewed with toasted pecans. The tasting room hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. In addition, 3 Stars offers a homebrew shop you might want to checkout with dad. He might be inspired to start a new hobby.

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T St. N.W.

Washington DC 20001

(202) 607-2337

Right Proper Brewing Company has grown quickly since its start in 2013. It operates a brewpub next door to the historic Howard Theatre in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood and has a production brewery with tasting room in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood. Both locations will be open on Father’s day: the brewpub from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the tasting room from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.. with tours at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Atlas Brew Works

2052 West Virginia Ave. N.E.

Washington, DC 20002

(202) 832-0420

Located in D.C.’s up-and-coming Ivy City neighborhood, Atlas Brew Works operates a small production facility and tasting room. Guest can enjoy tastings and full pints of its artisan craft beers For Father’s Day the tasting room will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to the beer, there will be local food trucks on-site selling food.

DC Brau

3178 Bladensburg Road N.E.

Washington, DC 20018

(202) 621-8890

When DC Brau opened in 2011, it became the first packaging brewery to open in D.C. in more than 50 years. It was The Washington Post’s pick from best brewery in 2016 and is one of the fastest-growing craft breweries in the U.S. On Father’s Day its tasting room will be open from 12 noon to 9 p.m. for flights and pints. Visitors can expect to find many of DC Brau’s most popular beers such as the The Public Pale Ale as well as a few limited releases.

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St. S.E.

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 524-4862

www.bluejacketdc.com

A combination brewery, restaurant, and tasting room, Bluejacket offers the opportunity to enjoy some quality beers and pub food. A rotating selection of about two-dozen beers and cask ales are available daily. Visitors have the option of 4 oz. pours or full pints. For Father’s Day the Bluejacket is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 for brunch and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

