The Fresh Fam Gives Tommy and Chrys Wedding Advice (Watch)

Tommy McFly and his fiancé Chrys are getting married in just TWO WEEKS!

Chrys joined The Tommy Show Friday morning, and the happy couple played the Newlywed Game to see how much they know about each other, from favorite midnight snacks to celebrity crushes. So how’d they do? Listen below:

Tommy and Chrys (a.k.a “Future Mr. McFly”) also asked the Fresh Fam for wedding day advice, and they did not disappoint!

Listeners suggested to have a “drop time,” throw out the itinerary, pack a doggie bag at the reception and more.

Watch the full conversation on The Tommy Show’s Facebook Live below.

The Fresh Fam also chimed in with advice on Twitter.

At some point, just stop, look around, and take it all in. Months of planning for one day of events. Don't miss it. X — BLBTomlinson (@BLBTomlinson) June 16, 2017

The moment I said "Yes, I do" ❤️to my hubbie was such an emotional and epic moment. You'll surely experience the same! — Mark Postma (@MarkPostma77) June 16, 2017

make each other priority 1! And later on…keep your wedding video close so you can always remember how you felt that day! Much love ❤️😘 — Lisa Phy (@HCLphy) June 16, 2017

Eat before the wedding! Got married last month, that was the best advice! Night goes by faster than usual, enjoy every minute! Congrats!!! — Buttons (@twittingbotones) June 16, 2017

Enjoy it from the first second on and realize how blessed you two are with each other. 💘Be proud that you are legally a couple!!! — Mark Postma (@MarkPostma77) June 16, 2017

Make sure to eat before. Between pics & table-hopping to greet everyone, you'll have like 1 bite of your food and 10 flutes of champagne. — Charles Selender (@cselender) June 16, 2017

Congrats! Don't let family members ruin your day. If they start up…just look away!😂💗 — CATHERINE BRIGHTON (@cath_brighton) June 16, 2017

Take time to take in each moment. Photos are great but your memories of the day are priceless. Best wishes 😍 — TerpFanForLife (@AnneStavely) June 16, 2017

Every 30-60 minutes, stop ✋. Take a deep breath. Feel what you feel. Remember what it smells like, and look around. You want these memories. — Bryce Griffler (@bgriffler) June 16, 2017

What wedding day advice do you have for @ckefalas and me? He's in for @cityshopgirl today @947FreshFM 🎩 ❤️🎩 pic.twitter.com/Dpcai749tJ — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 16, 2017

