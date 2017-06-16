The Fresh Fam Gives Tommy and Chrys Wedding Advice (Watch)

Tommy McFly and his fiancé Chrys are getting married in just TWO WEEKS!
Chrys joined The Tommy Show Friday morning, and the happy couple played the Newlywed Game to see how much they know about each other, from favorite midnight snacks to celebrity crushes. So how’d they do? Listen below:
Tommy and Chrys (a.k.a “Future Mr. McFly”) also asked the Fresh Fam for wedding day advice, and they did not disappoint!
Listeners suggested to have a “drop time,” throw out the itinerary, pack a doggie bag at the reception and more.
Watch the full conversation on The Tommy Show’s Facebook Live below.
The Fresh Fam also chimed in with advice on Twitter.
