American Idol Wants Lionel Richie

The ABC American Idol reboot is reportedly looking to secure Lionel Richie as its next judge.

The 67-year-old singer, songwriter, actor and producer would be perfect for the job having a long successful career and many connections in the music industry.

The real question is how much can American Idol producers offer him.

Katy Perry is getting paid $25 million to judge the competition show and Ryan Seacrest is set to receive more than $10 million to host.

