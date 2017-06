Listen ┬áto Britt Waters at 7:50 p.m. all week for your chance to win four tickets to see Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” live on June 29 at Wolf Trap,

Tickets are on sale now through Wolftrap.org or through the Wolf Trap box office, but you can win your way in all week with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Wolf Trap