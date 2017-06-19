PHOTO: Overweight D.C. Cat Symba Finds New Home

Symba, a 35-pound ‘tubby tabby’ has found a new home through the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C.

Our big guy Symba is already on his path to a healthy life. The Biggest Loser: Cat Edition begins today! pic.twitter.com/3bufTiKAbc — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) June 15, 2017

We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for Symba. We're even more thrilled this sweet kitty found a loving, new home today! pic.twitter.com/Va6oI7N7f4 — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) June 16, 2017

The rescue alliance wanted to find Symba an owner who was committed to helping to feline lose weight. Symba is 15 pounds over goal weight and can’t take more than a few steps without losing his breath, according to shelter staff.

“Symba’s new adopters are dedicated to getting him healthy by continuing on his current diet and exercise plan, and most importantly giving him the love and care he deserves so he can thrive long term. We’ll be rooting for you Symba,” the center said in a statement.

Symba’s old owner moved to an assisted living center which is why he had to surrender him to the alliance.

