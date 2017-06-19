Play Can’t Beat Kelly to Vine on the Waterfront Food & Wine Festival

June 19, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Can't Beat Kelly, The Tommy Show, Vine On The Waterfront

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. this week for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly. Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home tasting tickets to the Annual Vine on the Waterfront Food & Wine Festival – Saturday, June 24, to Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

Sample from the Virginia’s top wineries, taste local food and drink, and enjoy artisans, a Children’s Corner and live entertainment .

Tasting tickets are on sale now, but you can win you way in with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Vine on the Waterfront

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

