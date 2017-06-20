Foo Fighters Announce New Album ‘Concrete and Gold’

June 20, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have announced a new album titled Concrete and Gold.

The band made the announcement this morning via their official Twitter account. The record, which was produced by Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, is set to be released on September 15. A multi-instrumentalist, Kurstin co-wrote, produced and played most of the instruments on Adele’s smash hit, “Hello.” He’s also known for his work with Sia, Beck, Kelly Clarkson, Ellie Goulding, Pink, the Shins, Tegan and Sara, and Lily Allen.

Check out the band’s tweet and the full tracklisting below.

  1. T-Shirt
  2. Run
  3. Make It Right
  4. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
  5. La Dee Da
  6. Dirty Water
  7. Arrows
  8. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
  9. Sunday Rain
  10. The Line
  11. Concrete and Gold
