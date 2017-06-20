LISTEN: The Tommy Show Celebrates 6 Years!

Tommy, Kelly and Jen celebrated The Tommy Show‘s six-year anniversary on Tuesday, June 20, with the Fresh Family.

Today it is official! 6 years together with @TommyMcFLY @JenRicher on @947FreshFM. Look how young we looked when we started this gig! pic.twitter.com/o57Poi7rpc — Kelly Collis (@cityshopgirl) June 20, 2017

Listeners were treated to a tour of The Tommy Show’s office (a.k.a. the “Fresh Family Museum”) in honor of the special day.

The Tommy Show is celebrating 6 years! 🎊🎉💐 Happy anniversary to @TommyMcFLY, @JenRicher, @cityshopgirl and to YOU, Fresh Fam! pic.twitter.com/YhFcBsUKhc — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) June 20, 2017

The three friends reminisced about the major life changes they’ve been through together over the past six years: new dogs, apartments, marriages, engagements…

They also shared their favorite Tommy Show moments, like when Joan Rivers gave Kelly advice about picking fights and getting older, when Jen flirted with her crush Jason Mraz, and when Tommy became “best friends” with Nate Ruess of Fun.

Tommy, Kelly and Jen heard from tons of Fresh Family members during the anniversary show.

Well-wishers shared the moment they realized they were truly part of the Fresh Fam, and reflected on what the show has meant to them. Listen below:

And of course, the Fresh Fam shouted out The Tommy Show on social media…

Congrats on year six @TommyMcFLY @cityshopgirl @JenRicher. Loved being a small part of it on both sides of the microphone ❤️ — kiki0206 (@kiki0206) June 20, 2017

Congrats. l ❤️ you waking me on weekdays congrats 🎉 — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) June 20, 2017

Happy anniversary! — Beth (@ChiChiFrita) June 20, 2017

Happy anniversary to The Tommy Show and to the Fresh Family!

