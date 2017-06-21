CIA Staff Fired for Stealing Candy

A group of CIA contractors was caught stealing snacks from vending machines. According to Buzz Feed News, it went on for more than a year.

One of the workers discovered that unplugging a cable connecting the machines to an electronic payment system resulted in free candy and shared this hack with others.

They were let go from the agency after being caught on surveillance cameras placed around the vending machines.

The employees eventually admitted to stealing the estimated $3,314.40 worth of goods from the vending machines.

Must have had a hell of a sweet tooth.

