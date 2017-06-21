Kim Kardashian Reportedly to Hire Surrogate for Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning to hire a surrogate for their third child, according to TMZ.

TMZ says the couple paid a $68,850 deposit to a surrogacy agency to find a woman to carry their child, and the surrogate will receive a total of $45,000 — in payments of $4,500/month for 10 months — with a bonus of $5,000 for each potential additional child (in the case of twins, triplets, etc).

Kim has a health condition called placenta accreta that makes pregnancy extremely dangerous — possibly life-threatening. Her health issues and discomfort during pregnancy have been well-documented, and the star has been open about how difficult it was giving birth to daughter North.

On an episode of “Keeping up With the Kardashians, Kim told her mom Kris, “I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy.”

