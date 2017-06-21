People Are Cracking Jokes About Mattel’s ‘Next Gen Ken’ Dolls

More than a year after Barbie got a makeover, its now Ken’s turn.

Mattel has launched 15 “Next Gen Ken” dolls with different skin tones, hairstyles and body types (“broad,” “slim” and “original”).

WATCH: Mattel introduces a new line of diverse Ken dolls (INCLUDING MAN BUN KEN): https://t.co/rF9l5l71fz pic.twitter.com/MuM5fujcNo — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2017

Mattel’s latest line includes, in total, 40 new dolls, seven new body types, 11 new skin tones and 28 new hairstyles, CBS Baltimore notes.

That push for diversity in its dolls hasn’t saved Mattel from Twitter’s derision, however. Twitter users are joking that the new Ken dolls look like Bernie bros, Crossfit enthusiasts and other insufferable stereotypes.

With so many diverse Ken dolls, now girls can choose from dozens of different gay men for Barbie to be in a sexless relationship with. pic.twitter.com/9WniDeEm1G — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

The new Ken dolls look like they're ready to take on the Bachelorette. pic.twitter.com/lAMwKga6Uo — Candace Lowry (@TheCandaceLowry) June 20, 2017

the new ken dolls look like they'd leave you on read after you respond to their 2 am "you up" text and then tweet "someone hml" pic.twitter.com/vv93zQnU7G — fabi (@brokenhmes) June 20, 2017

so happy that dudes from tinder in their Going Out Shirts are finally getting the representation they deserve https://t.co/wCI5OJ0oxg pic.twitter.com/OYu18uFEGd — Kate H. Taylor (@Kate_H_Taylor) June 20, 2017

Every one of the new Ken Dolls is a different bartender who has ignored me — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 21, 2017

which new Ken are you? Bisexual model, Rachel Maddow, "Bernie Would Have Won", 15 yr old app developer, hottest lesbian on tinder, or Chad? pic.twitter.com/UMgSBAv5ky — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) June 20, 2017

this ken doll wants to know why there's no white history month pic.twitter.com/LISGhbv6qZ — the blowout (@theblowout) June 20, 2017

The Ken Doll that sports a man-bun inspired the most wisecracking on social media.

Man-bun Ken doll just interrupted me to tell me that Bernie would have won. pic.twitter.com/Mnu8pAXV7F — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017

Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017

I don't even own Mattel's new man bun Ken Doll but he already told me the dangers of processed food and how Bernie would have beaten Trump. pic.twitter.com/rjxQQFiEfI — Sully Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) June 20, 2017

The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

That new Ken doll has already ignored 2 of my texts while still liking my Instagram posts. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) June 20, 2017

Does the new man bun Ken doll also come with a tiny vape? pic.twitter.com/OoBf1mDRTA — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) June 20, 2017

New Ken doll has a man-bun. Climbing back into bed. pic.twitter.com/AiuPUxS7hM — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 20, 2017

The Ken doll who wrote "not religious, but spiritual" in his Tinder bio. https://t.co/YAniJ0PQpl — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) June 20, 2017

I don't even own the new man bun Ken doll but he's already mentioned CrossFit three times. — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017

