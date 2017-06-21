People Are Cracking Jokes About Mattel’s ‘Next Gen Ken’ Dolls

June 21, 2017
Filed Under: barbie, mattel

More than a year after Barbie got a makeover, its now Ken’s turn.

Mattel has launched 15 “Next Gen Ken” dolls with different skin tones, hairstyles and body types (“broad,” “slim” and “original”).

Mattel’s latest line includes, in total, 40 new dolls, seven new body types, 11 new skin tones and 28 new hairstyles, CBS Baltimore notes.

That push for diversity in its dolls hasn’t saved Mattel from Twitter’s derision, however. Twitter users are joking that the new Ken dolls look like Bernie bros, Crossfit enthusiasts and other insufferable stereotypes.

The Ken Doll that sports a man-bun inspired the most wisecracking on social media.

