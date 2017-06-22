Harry Styles and Tess Ward Split

Harry Styles and Tess Ward have ended their relationship, but who called it off?

According to Page Six, Harry pulled away to focus on promoting his new album and Tess realized she missed her ex-boyfriend and got back with him pretty much immediately.

Others think Harry broke up with her because she seemed to enjoy the attention she received from dating him more than she actually cared about being with him.

Harry Styles 'calls off' Tess Ward romance amid reports she 'loved the attention' from being linked to him https://t.co/KYGKWz6lDS pic.twitter.com/9juWftJCTB — Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) June 20, 2017

Cosmo and the Telegraph are reporting that she just plain dumped him to get back with her ex.

Harry Styles reportedly dumped by blogger girlfriend Tess Ward. https://t.co/xTdWRg8Igm — Mark Thomas Geiger (@mtgeiger1184) June 22, 2017

And some fans seem to think they were never even together.

"harry styles has ended his relationship with tess ward" … honey you can't end something that never existed in the first place — katie (@onlyangelcth) June 20, 2017

Me looking for Tess Ward and Harry's "relationship" pic.twitter.com/E2aLz2XJFd — σиℓу αиgєℓ. ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ (@LifeAsHazza) June 20, 2017

