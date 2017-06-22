Harry Styles and Tess Ward Split

Harry Styles and Tess Ward have ended their relationship, but who called it off?
According to Page Six, Harry pulled away to focus on promoting his new album and Tess realized she missed her ex-boyfriend and got back with him pretty much immediately.
Others think Harry broke up with her because she seemed to enjoy the attention she received from dating him more than she actually cared about being with him.
Cosmo and the Telegraph are reporting that she just plain dumped him to get back with her ex.
And some fans seem to think they were never even together.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.