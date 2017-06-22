Tabloid Claims To Know What Jay-Z and Beyonce Named Their Twins

So far Jay-Z and Beyonce have not revealed much information about their twins that were born last week. TMZ is reporting that they’re still in the hospital being treated for jaundice, but beyond that we don’t know much.

MediaTakeOut, a website that doesn’t always get it right, claims to know what they named the babies…

Shawn Jr. and Bea. Shawn is Jay-Z’s real name, and Bea is kind of Beyonce’s nickname although it’s usually spelled Bey.

I have no idea if this is legit information, but it’s very possible. Like I said, MTO isn’t known for being the most accurate, so we’ll just have to wait and see if they’re right…

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.