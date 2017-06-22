Wyclef Jean Announces New Album, Drops 2 New Tracks

By Abby Hassler

Wyclef Jean has announced his 12th studio album Carnival III will arrive on September 15.

“My Carnival albums have always been about celebrating music culture from all parts of the world and Carnival III is no different,” said Wyclef. “It’s outside the box. There’s genre-bending. There’s new talent on there. Carnival III is more than just an album. It’s a celebration of what I love about music: discovery, diversity, and artistry for art’s sake… It’s about putting music together that will outlive me and live on for generations to come that is full of emotion, vibration and fun. Get ready.”

Jean released two new tracks from the record today; “What Happened To Love” and “Fela Kut,” check them out below.