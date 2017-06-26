Haim Perform ‘Want You Back’ on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

By Annie Reuter

Haim are gearing up for the release of their sophomore album Something To Tell You on July 7 and the sisters recently visited the UK’s The Graham Norton Show to perform the lead single off the project as well as chat with the host.

The episode was a stacked one with Haim joining Judi Dench, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Jamie Foxx on Norton’s red couch following their performance. As the sisters explained, their album release date is a special anniversary for the band as 10 years prior they played their very first concert together. That first show was at a memorable location so 7/7/07 will be forever etched in their memory as the day they performed at a clown museum. Luckily for the girls, clown museums are no longer part of their tour itinerary.

Watch Haim perform their new single “Want You Back” below.

Norton, who called Haim “one of the coolest rock bands on the planet,” also chatted with the sisters following their performance. It was a moment captured in a photo, which Haim describe as “our favorite pic ever taken.”